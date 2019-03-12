BREAKING:Gas Pump Explosion Leaves Huge Hole In Ground Outside 7-Eleven Store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A gas pump explosion left behind extensive damage outside a 7-Eleven in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia on Tuesday. It happened on the 4700 block of Mascher Street around 11:30 a.m.

Video from Chopper 3 shows the damage the explosion left behind, including a huge hole in the ground.

Police say a backhoe punctured an underground gas tank, which caused the explosion.

There are no reports of injuries.

Homeland Security was notified and the Philadelphia Bomb Squad is at the scene.

The 7-Eleven store structure is intact.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

