PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seize over 600 pounds of marijuana worth $2.5 million worth at the Area Port of Philadelphia, officials say. The drugs were founded inside a shipping container on March 7.

The discovery happened as officers were examining a shipping container that had arrived from Puerto Rico. The green leafy substance found inside tested positive for marijuana.

Authorities found nearly 614 pounds of drugs.

“This is one of the largest seizures of marijuana that Customs and Border Protection have encountered in the Area Port of Philadelphia,” said Director of Field Operations Casey Durst.

The container also had a shipment of rice destined for an address in New Jersey.

