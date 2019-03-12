



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local eatery is making “Bryce Krispie Treats” and it’s all for a good cause! The treats are available this Saturday and Sunday at The Pineville Taverns in Bucks County and Fishtown.

All proceeds from these $3 treats go to “Harper’s Heroes,” Harper’s charitable organization.

Other businesses have also created Bryce Harper food items, including a Harper pretzel and a Harper-inspired beer.