PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting on the 3500 block of Stouton Street.
That’s in the Harrowgate section of Philadelphia. An 18-year-old was also critically injured.

The two wounded men managed to run into an abandoned house and were rushed to a hospital.

Police say more than a dozen shots were fired, hitting cars and buildings around the scene.

Detectives are interviewing eyewitnesses and checking local security cameras

