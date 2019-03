PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s a delicious deal that you can flip over. Tuesday is IHOP Free Pancake Day.

The chain is hoping customers will “flip it forward for kids.” The company is asking customers to make a donation, in exchange for free flapjacks.

The only thing better than pancakes is FREE PANCAKES. That's why we made a day of it. pic.twitter.com/MIrHg9gjx5 — IHOP (@IHOP) March 11, 2019

The fundraiser supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.