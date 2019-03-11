



RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who stole three bulk boxes of candy from a Wawa in Radnor Township. Officials say the suspect entered the Wawa on the 100 block of Sugartown Road around 5 a.m. on March 9.

Surveillance video shows the suspect picking up three bulk boxes of candy that were going to be put out on display for purchase.

Police Arrest 2 Homeless Women In Connection To Vicious Robbery Of Elderly Man In Northeast Philadelphia

The suspect then walked out of the store to a waiting dark, unknown model vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 9-1-1.