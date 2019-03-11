  • CBS 3On Air

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who stole three bulk boxes of candy from a Wawa in Radnor Township. Officials say the suspect entered the Wawa on the 100 block of Sugartown Road around 5 a.m. on March 9.

Surveillance video shows the suspect picking up three bulk boxes of candy that were going to be put out on display for purchase.

The suspect then walked out of the store to a waiting dark, unknown model vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 9-1-1.

