



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are sounding the alarm about a church fundraising scam targeting Archdiocese of Philadelphia parishes. Church officials are warning of a text and email scam targeting parishioners.

John Leddy says his father got a text, saying it was St. Laurence Pastor Sean O’Neill, asking for gift cards for sick children, so he bought the cards.

“Who wouldn’t want to help out a priest or anyone who they’re friends with and think might be in need at the time?” said Leddy.

A few miles away, Father Kevin Gallagher’s name was also on text messages sent to St. Denis parishioners in Havertown. The texts also said that sick kids needed gift cards.

In the last week, both Fathers O’Neill and Gallagher learned at least two parishioners had been duped. They never sent any text messages about sick kids.

“The scammer is taking very personal information and going after very vulnerable people,” said Gallagher.

O’Neill said he’s only asked for help concerning a fickle heater.

“I told one parishioner, ‘Look, you were helping with the boiler, that’s all I’m asking you to do, not buy iTunes cards,” said O’Neill.

Leddy was irate enough to wallpaper social media with a warning to fellow parishioners.

“They’re attacking a very vulnerable aspect of our society,” said Leddy.

Haverford Police have a simple warning to the public.

“If you got a text from someone who doesn’t show in your contacts, you should call the person,” said Haverford Township Police Lt. James Kelly. “If it’s from a father at St. Denis, you should call St. Denis and verify if this is legitimate or not.”

If you feel you’ve been a victim of this scam, contact police.