St. Denis Church Officials Warn Of Text, Email Scam Targeting Parishioners





HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Church officials are warning of a text and email scam targeting parishioners in Delaware County. The bulletin of St. Denis Church in Havertown says scammers are preying on parishioners by pretending to be the parish pastor, Father Kevin Gallagher.

According to the bulletin, the scammers are asking for money or gift cards. They then ask the victim to reply back with the gift card number and the amount on the card.

“Please DO NOT reply to such messages! Delete them right away,” says the bulletin warning. “Father Kevin would never ask for gift cards or monetary assistance through email or text.”

If you feel you’ve been a victim of this scam, contact police.