BREAKING:Murray Avenue School In Lower Moreland Township Evacuated Due To School Threat
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police need your help finding a bumbling burglar who stole from a theater in South Philadelphia. Surveillance video shows the man struggling to move a sheet of plywood before taking a spill at Theatre Exile on South 13th Street last Sunday.

The robber’s arms are full of rolls of toilet paper, and police say he also stole a lock box, laptop and cell phone.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

If you recognize the man, give police a call.

Comments
  1. David M. Duma says:
    March 11, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Enhance!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s