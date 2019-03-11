



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police need your help finding a bumbling burglar who stole from a theater in South Philadelphia. Surveillance video shows the man struggling to move a sheet of plywood before taking a spill at Theatre Exile on South 13th Street last Sunday.

The robber’s arms are full of rolls of toilet paper, and police say he also stole a lock box, laptop and cell phone.

If you recognize the man, give police a call.