PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police need your help finding a bumbling burglar who stole from a theater in South Philadelphia. Surveillance video shows the man struggling to move a sheet of plywood before taking a spill at Theatre Exile on South 13th Street last Sunday.

The robber’s arms are full of rolls of toilet paper, and police say he also stole a lock box, laptop and cell phone.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

If you recognize the man, give police a call.

Comments
  1. David M. Duma says:
    March 11, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Enhance!

    Reply

