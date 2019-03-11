



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot once in the groin during what appears to be a “hit” in the Cedarbrook section of the city Monday night. Police say the victim and a woman heard a knock on the door just after 8 p.m. at their residence on the 7700 block of Cedarbook Avenue.

When the 34-year-old man answered the door, two men were standing there and one immediately began firing. The victim was able to slam the door on the shooters, but three bullets went through the wooden door, and one struck the man in the groin.

“It appears that this was just some sort of hit,” Philadelphia police chief inspector Scott Small said. “There was no robbery, no exchange, no talk, no argument,nothing like that. So it appeared these individuals knocked on the door with the intent of shooting this victim.”

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The woman was not struck by gunfire.

Police responded to a report of gunshots around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim on the first floor of the property.

According to police, six shots were fired from a large-caliber semi-automatic weapon.