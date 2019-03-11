



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeSean Jackson will be wearing midnight green once again. The Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on a trade for wide receiver DeSean Jackson, according to NFL Network.

Details on the trade have not yet been released.

The 29-year-old wide receiver spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers and made it known he wasn’t willing to take a pay cut to stay with the team.

On Monday, he posted a photo to his Instagram saying things in Tampa didn’t work out.

Eagles Using NFL Legal Tampering Period To Make Moves

“Tampa it was a great experience but things didn’t work out!! Looking forward to my next destination.. [Insert eye emojis] Stay Tuned #0ne0fone,” Jackson posted on Instagram.

Jackson was drafted by the Eagles in 2008 and cut by former head coach Chip Kelly after the 2013 season.

Over six seasons with the Eagles, he caught 32 touchdown passes.

The NFL’s legal tampering period began on Monday and the Eagles aren’t waiting for free agency to officially begin on Wednesday to make moves.

Eagles Using NFL Legal Tampering Period To Make Moves

The Eagles are reportedly signing defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a 3-year deal worth $30 million and signed offensive lineman Jason Peters to a one-year deal.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1105128227381698562