GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Office has launched its own investigation into alleged abuse at Glen Mills School. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced an audit of the Delaware County reform school Monday morning.

It comes in the wake of reports that claim the school covered up decades of abuse.

The audit will look at what procedures are in place to prevent and report abuse, and how well the school complies with employee background checks.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a review of the allegations last week.

