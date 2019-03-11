  • CBS 3On Air

Nick Foles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lululemon has just landed one of the most sought-after free agents in football – Nick Foles! The Super Bowl MVP has signed on to be Lululemon Men’s new Elite Ambassador.

Foles took to Twitter to announce that he’s the new face of the yoga and athletic wear company’s menswear line.

“Anyone else feel the tension in the air or is that just me?” tweeted Foles. “This isn’t that news. But it’s big news. I’m @lululemonmen’s new elite ambassador. Like me, they’re all about community, mindfulness and #thesweatlife. Excited for what’s ahead. Stay tuned for that other announcement.”

There’s speculation that Foles will be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their new quarterback very soon. NFL free agency begins Wednesday.

