



TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The failing Payless ShoeSource chain will honor gift cards and store credit until March 11 as the company liquidates all operations.

Since announcing the difficult decision to close down our N. American stores & e-commerce site, we've been overwhelmed by the outpouring from customers. It's been our pleasure to provide you w/ affordable style for 6+ decades. Thank you for your support. https://t.co/XBGuhhnjrG — Payless ShoeSource (@PaylessInsider) March 2, 2019

Reports: Payless To Close More Than 2,000 Shoe Stores, File For Bankruptcy

The Topeka, Kansas, company, which filed for bankruptcy protection this week, will allow returns and exchanges of non-final sale items through the end of this month for goods bought before Feb. 17.

Payless said Wednesday that it received court approval to support the orderly closing of about 2,500 stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce business. It also received authorization to pay employee wages and benefits, as well as claims from critical vendors.

Nick Foles Signs As Lululemon Men’s New Elite Ambassador

Retail operations outside of North America, including company-owned stores in Latin America, are separate entities and are not included in the bankruptcy filing.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)