PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A man who relies on the use of a wheelchair was able to fight off a home invader in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia. Police say the incident happened on the 7200 block of Revere Street on Sunday.

Police say the suspect kicked in the front door of the 70-year-old’s apartment, but the man fought the invader and he was able to push the suspect out.

The intruder didn’t get a thing.

Neighbors, however, are nervous after this attempted home invasion.

“I’m scared. My sister-in-law texted me and sent a picture and said keep my door locked, that’s how I found out,” said one of the man’s neighbors.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a leather coat and black sweatpants with a white stripe on them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.