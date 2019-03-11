



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A California doctor is under fire for delivering end-of-life news to a grandfather via a robotic machine. His family is outraged.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing we can treat very effectively,” the doctor told family over a video call. “I don’t know if he’s going to get home.”

Ernest Quintana’s family knew he was dying of chronic lung disease, but they say this is not the way they should have been told of the news.

“We knew that it was coming and he was very sick, but I don’t think somebody should get that news delivered that way,” granddaughter Annalisa Wilharm said. “It should have been a human being.”

Quintana died on Tuesday.

The hospital says it regrets falling short of the patient’s expectations.