



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia preschool has been evacuated after shifting beams caused structural damage to the building. Police responded to the Eurokids Learning Center on the 1100 block of Pine Street after a call came in reporting an explosion at 10:53 a.m.

Arriving officers and fire crews found it was not an explosion but there was structural damage to the building caused by the beams under the floor shifting.

Approximately 20 children were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The owner of the property is aware and the business owner is on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.