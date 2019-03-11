BREAKING:Philadelphia Preschool Evacuated After Officials Find Shifting Beams Caused Structural Damage
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eurokids Learning Center, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia preschool has been evacuated after shifting beams caused structural damage to the building. Police responded to the Eurokids Learning Center on the 1100 block of Pine Street after a call came in reporting an explosion at 10:53 a.m.

Arriving officers and fire crews found it was not an explosion but there was structural damage to the building caused by the beams under the floor shifting.

Customs Agents Seize 3,200 Pounds Of Cocaine Worth $77 Million At Port New York/Newark

Approximately 20 children were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The owner of the property is aware and the business owner is on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s