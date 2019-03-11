BREAKING:2 Teens Found Dead Inside Wilmington Home, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sources tell ESPN that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be interested in trading former Eagles DeSean Jackson. And it appears Jackson is interested in returning to the City of Brotherly Love!

Jackson left the Eagles for the Washington when he was cut by Chip Kelly in 2014.

He has played the last two seasons in Tampa Bay.

Jackson is one of the best deep-threats in the NFL.

He has one year left on his current contract and has expressed some frustration with Tampa Bay’s offense.

