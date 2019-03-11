



MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware County District Attorney and Pennsylvania’s Attorney General have teamed up for an investigation involving the Mariner East Pipeline.

The joint investigation is regarding allegations of criminal misconduct by several entities, including Energy Transfer LP and Sunoco Logistics partners.

“There is no question that the pipeline poses certain concerns and risks to our residents, and as District Attorney, I am working to do everything possible within my power to ensure the safety of residents. At this time, we are thoroughly reviewing the evidence available to us, working with the Attorney General’s Office, and seeking action within our jurisdictional boundaries. We want residents to know that we have heard their concerns, and we are willing to hear any new concerns that they may have about the pipeline by contacting my Office,” said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland. “Due to the fact that the pipeline spans over 17 different counties in Pennsylvania, we sought assistance from our partners in law enforcement, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. As this remains an open and active investigation, the details available for disclosure are very limited, as is the case in any of investigation.”

The exact focus of the investigation remains unclear.