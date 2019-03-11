



NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Customs agents have seized the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered at the ports of New Jersey and New York in 25 years. United States Customs and Border Protection says 3,200 pounds, approximately $77 million worth, of the drug in 60 packages were seized at Port New York/Newark on Feb. 28.

This was a joint operation involving U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the New York Police Department (NYPD), and the New York State Police (NYSP).

“This is a significant seizure, in fact it is the largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark since May 1994,” New York Field Operations Director Troy Miller said. “The ongoing partnership between CBP, USCG, HIS, DEA, NYPD, and NYSP continues to produce results that protect the American public. This interception prevents a massive quantity of drugs from getting to the streets and in the hands of our children.”

A Customs spokesman says the container was recovered from a ship that originated in South America.

After seizing the drugs, Customs officers turned the drugs over to federal Homeland Security officials for investigation.

