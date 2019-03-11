



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Check your pantry! Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee Chicken and Rice products. The Department of Agriculture says it’s due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products, produced and packaged on Jan. 16, are labeled as “rice with chicken and vegetables” but instead contain beef ravioli.

The following products are subject to recall: 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra’s manager of quality, at 1-(800) 921-7404. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Michael Cummins, Conagra’s vice president of communications, at (312) 549-5257.