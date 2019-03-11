



WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — Beach boxes are expanding to Wildwood Crest just in time for summer. Eighty-four storage boxes will be available starting May 26 on a first-come, first-come basis. Seasonal rentals will be available for $400 and weekly rentals will be $75 per week if available.

Beach boxes are storage units where visitors can store their chairs, umbrellas and much more.

This opportunity comes from an agreement where Wildwood will be accepting beach box reservations through their website and providing a portion to Wildwood Crest for the use of the beach.

Wildwood Crest believed that it made sense to partner with Wildwood, which already has a successful beach box storage program in place.

“We are happy to be working with Wildwood Crest. I believe we should all work together to make our guest and residents have a good experience while visiting our beaches,” said Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano.

Click here for more information on Wildwood Crest beach boxes.