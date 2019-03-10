  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman remains in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in West Philadelphia, family members tell Eyewitness News. The accident happened at the corner of 52nd and Chestnut Streets at approximately at 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

A family member tells Eyewitness News the 26-year-old woman has been transferred from Hahnemann Hospital to another area hospital. The woman’s two children, ages five and seven months, were also injured in the accident but have been released from the hospital.

There is no update on the woman’s condition.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

