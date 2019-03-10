



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole a car with a 5-year-old child in the backseat. The abduction happened at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at 60th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia.

A woman left her 2011 Chevy Impala running with her 5-year-old son asleep in the car while she ran inside a Chinese store, according to police.

While the woman was inside, police say two men jumped into the car and fled westbound on Lansdowne Avenue with the child in the backseat.

Police say the child was found unharmed on 63rd Street and Haverford Avenue, a few blocks away from the alleged abduction.

The woman’s car was found unoccupied on the 500 block of North Gross Street.

The investigation is still ongoing.