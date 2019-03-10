



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 249th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade saw lots of green across Philadelphia on Sunday. The soggy weather didn’t stop hundreds from lining the streets.

The four-hour parade made its way from 16th Street and JFK Boulevard down Market Street before ending at Penn’s Landing.

Irish eyes were smiling in the city.

“Soak in all the bagpipers and the dancers and everybody wears their green, it’s just so much fun,” a woman said.

Speaking of green, Brian Bailey, of Port Richmond, is the tallest leprechaun you’ll ever see.

“I think it’s important that everybody comes out to celebrate Ireland, their Irish heritage and just to be together and have a great day,” Bailey said.

The greatest angles during the parade were found atop the Independence Mall.

“You get the best view of the parade up here on the deck,” a man said.

It may have been a little soggy as they marched down Market Street, but nothing could dampen the spirits of everyone who came out for parade.

For Jack O’Neil, and countless others, the day is more of a parade.

It’s a celebration of heritage, culture and family.

“It just makes me happy with these people, try to come down every year,” O’Neil said. “It’s just a good thing.”