PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Pennsylvania man claims that he gave police a new tape that he claims shows singer R. Kelly sexually abusing young girls. Gary Davis said he discovered it while cleaning out an old videotape collection.

Davis did not get into specifics about what was on the tape, and his attorney, Gloria Allred, said she couldn’t be certain the man on the tape is Kelly.

Davis said what he saw was disgusting.

“I have a daughter,” Davis said, “and nobody’s daughter should ever be subjected to anything like that.”

Kelly is facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting four women, three of whom were underage.

Steve Greenberg, an attorney for Kelly, said the man on the tape is not his client.

