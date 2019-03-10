  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating reports of an alleged naked gunman in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood. The reported shootings happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Belmont Avenue and Belmont Mansion Drive.

Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired and a naked man in the area.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a pile of clothes, presumably what the shooter was wearing, and shell casings.

At this point, it’s unclear if anyone was hit with gunfire or where the naked man went, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

