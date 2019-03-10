BREAKING:Two Men Steal Car With 5-Year-Old Child In Backseat In West Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for interference against New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk.

Voracek was assessed a major penalty for interference in the third period of the Flyers’ 5-2 road victory over the Islanders on Saturday night. The suspension will cost him $88,710.

The 29-year-old Czech has 18 goals and 43 assists in 66 games this season.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

