



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a homicide after a man walking his dog was shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown. The shooting happened at approximately 8:21 p.m. on Sunday on the 1800 block of West Grange Avenue.

The victim was shot five times – twice in the abdomen, twice in the arm and once in the back, according to police .

Officials say someone found the victim lying in the street.

“The call came in at 8:21 when he was found,” Philadelphia police captain Frank Llewellyn said. “Neighbors didn’t say what time they heard shots, but they said they heard shots outside and this is a relatively quiet area.”

The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m.

Police say the victim’s identity is unknown, but they’re working on identifying him with a fingerprint scanner.

No arrests have been made at this time.