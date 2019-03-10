



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A Bensalem man allegedly shot and killed his roommate over a bag from a fast-food restaurant being left on the couch, police say. Forty-year-old Gregory Hylton was charged with criminal homicide and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of 25-year-old Sharif Simpson.

Police say Hylton called 9-1-1 at 10:25 p.m. on Saturday saying he accidentally shot Simpson inside their Creekside Apartment home.

Responding officers found Simpson dead in the bedroom.

A criminal complaint says Hylton told investigators that he and Simpson began to argue after he called Simpson a pig for leaving a bag from a fast food restaurant on the couch.

During the argument Hylton pushed Simpson into Simpson’s bedroom and the two began to wrestle on the bed, according to the probable cause affidavit. Hylton says he then took a 9mm handgun from his waistband and struck Simpson’s shoulder with the muzzle several times.

He told police it was during that struggle that he shot Simpson.

Hylton was denied bail and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Bensalem Township Police and Bucks County Detectives are investigating the incident.