



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman and at least one child were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in West Philadelphia, according to police. The accident happened approximately at 8:20 p.m. at the corner of 52nd Street and Chestnut Street.

An Eyewitness News photographer found a stroller knocked over on the scene.

Police say the driver stayed put.

Both victims are in stable condition, officials say.

The incident is now under investigation.

