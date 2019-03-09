BREAKING:Woman, At Least 1 Child Hospitalized After Accident In West Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman and at least one child were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in West Philadelphia, according to police. The accident happened approximately at 8:20 p.m. at the corner of 52nd Street and Chestnut Street.

An Eyewitness News photographer found a stroller knocked over on the scene.

Police say the driver stayed put.

Both victims are in stable condition, officials say.

The incident is now under investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

