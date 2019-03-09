BREAKING:Woman, At Least 1 Child Hospitalized After Accident In West Philadelphia, Police Say
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to move up in New Jersey and around the nation due to crude oil prices above $55 and refineries in seasonal maintenance that can temporarily limit production.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey was $2.49 Friday, up two cents from a week ago but below the $2.58 a gallon at this time a year ago.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.46 a gallon, up four cents from last week but also below the national average of $2.53 a year ago.

Analysts say drivers can expect pump prices to keep rising in coming weeks due to increased demand and diminishing gasoline stocks, with the nationwide switchover to summer blend gasoline by May 1 also a factor.

