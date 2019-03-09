



PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) — Time isn’t on your side this weekend. After the Philadelphia region enjoyed spring-like weather Saturday afternoon, it’s time to spring forward for daylight saving time.

The shift from standard to daylight saving time comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States. Consider setting clocks an hour ahead before bed Saturday night.

Employees at All In Time Inc — Philadelphia Watch Repair & Clock Repair on Oxford Avenue are busy moving all of their clocks ahead.

Many of today’s gadgets – like cellphones – adjust automatically at 2 a.m., but there are always clocks that need to be manually fixed.

Daylight Saving Time: Losing Hour Of Sleep Increases Heart-Attack Risk By 25 Percent On Monday After Switch

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Pennsylvania Lawmaker Proposes Legislation To Permanently End Daylight Saving Time

Standard time returns Nov. 3.

