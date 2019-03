PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA’s Elwyn Line has been suspended until further notice after a man was struck, killed by a train in Lansdowne, SEPTA officials say. The accident happened between the Fernwood/Yeadon and Lansdowne Stations, just after 11 a.m Saturday.

First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume.

Alternative service options can be found online.