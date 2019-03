PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man several times in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city. Police say a man in his early 20s was shot several times on the 3200 block of Ridge Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

At least four shell casings at the scene.

The man is in stable condition.

Investigators are looking for a gray SUV that left the scene.