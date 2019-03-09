  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMOne Smile At A Time
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Laurel News, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LAUREL, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of a road in Laurel. Investigators were called to S. Shell Bridge Road near the Broad Creek Estates after an adult body was found at 7:24 a.m. on  Saturday.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Police Searching For Gunman After Man Shot Several Times In Strawberry Mansion 

Investigators will release more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s