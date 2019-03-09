



LAUREL, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of a road in Laurel. Investigators were called to S. Shell Bridge Road near the Broad Creek Estates after an adult body was found at 7:24 a.m. on Saturday.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators will release more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821.