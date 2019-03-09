



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital, police say. The shooting happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Saturday on the 100 block of West Rockland Street in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4;32 p.m.

Police Searching For Gunman After Man Shot Several Times In Strawberry Mansion

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police say they’re actively investigating the homicide.