



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A weak area of low pressure along a frontal boundary to our south will be impacting us on Friday afternoon and evening. Clouds have already increased and thickened across the region as expected.

As this system slips by to our south, areas of precipitation are expected to breakout during the late afternoon and evening in the form of rain and snow.

The best chance for precipitation should fall between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The further south you live, the better your chance is of seeing precipitation (most likely rain) this afternoon/evening.

We are not expecting accumulation with the bulk of the storm focusing south of the Delaware Valley.

I would expect a couple of light rain/snow showers through the afternoon and evening, possibly tapering to a few flurries late at night before we dry out.