



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA is making big changes to its commuter regional rail schedule beginning March 10. SEPTA says the improvements are expected to improve service line reliability, on-time performance and to support a track rehabilitation project on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line.

The schedule change will only impact the weekday schedule for all SEPTA Regional Rail Lines except the Airport, Cynwyd and Chestnut Hill East Lines, which will continue to operate under the schedule with the Dec. 16, 2018 effective date.

The Wilmington/Newark Line will operate under a special temporary schedule from March 2 to March 22.

Significant adjustments were made to train departure times and service patterns along the Lansdale/Doylestown and Paoli/Thorndale lines due to construction.

These changes come as part of SEPTA’s ongoing effort to enhance the regional rail schedules to best serve customer needs.

Customers should check train schedules with the March 10 effective date for specific service information.

Click here to view the Regional Rail schedules.