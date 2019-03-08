



WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) – Radnor Township Police are searching for an armed, masked man who robbed a bank on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne on Friday morning. Chopper 3 was over the Tompkins Vist Bank where, investigators say, the man showed a weapon and got away with cash around 10 a.m.

Authorities say the man possibly has a goatee and was wearing khaki pants with a dark, possibly blue, coat.

Police are searching the area, including a Marriott Hotel a short distance away.