



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fan favorite is back at McDonald’s! The Shamrock Shake, which supports the Ronald McDonald House Charities, is on the menu until March 24.

It’s made from vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and special “shamrock syrup.”

The drink costs $2.29 for a small.

From March 11 through March 17, 25 cents from each shake sold will go to CBS3’s Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon. The telethon is on March 26.

“The Shamrock Shake has a rich legacy here in the Philadelphia area,” said Marcia Graham, president of the Greater Philadelphia McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association. “We’re proud to continue our support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region with this year’s Shamrock Shake donation.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region supports more than 3,900 families each year throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware.