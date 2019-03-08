



POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania state police say officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly waved a gun at them. The shooting in Pottsville occurred around 1 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say the officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they encountered the man.

The wounded man was flown to a hospital, but his name and further details on his injuries have not been disclosed. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

