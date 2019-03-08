  • CBS 3On Air

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) – A Florida man has gone viral for his killer hip-hop dance routine to rapper Post Malone’s hit “Wow. ” 1 Vibe Dance in Jacksonville posted video of Mike Alancourt blowing the crowd away with his dance moves.

Since the video was posted on Facebook on Sunday it has been viewed more than 660,000 times, shared more than 9,000 times and received nearly 2,000 comments.

Post Malone himself shared the video on Instagram and praised Alancourt for his moves. That video has been viewed 5 million times.

Even Philly’s own Will Smith commented on Alancourt’s skills on Instagram saying, ” YOOOOOOO! Dude is SLAYIN’ this thing!!” That video has more than 9 million views on Smith’s page.

 

