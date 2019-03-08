



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 22-year-old man was shot at least 24 times and died in East Germantown, according to police. The shooting happened on the 5100 block of East Collom Street on Friday.

The victim was found on the sidewalk around 5 p.m. Police said the victim suffered gunshot wounds in his chest, abdomen and torso.

Police say there were at least 24 shots fired from two semi-automatic weapons and they believe the victim targeted.

Eyewitnesses told investigators that they saw a “white or light colored” SUV driving off after the gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time.