MONROE COUNTY, Pa.


MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Ever wonder what it looks like inside a black bear’s den? The Pennsylvania Game Commission is taking you inside a den with their newest live stream.

A hibernating sow and cubs can been seen in the den. The game commission has not confirmed how many cubs are living in the den at this time.

credit: CBS3

Throughout March you will be able to see the cubs more visible and active, but expect to see the sow’s back most of the time.

Click here to view the Black Bear Den Live Cam.

