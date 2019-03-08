



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gritty doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to pop culture. In Monday night’s episode of the “Bachelor,” Colton Underwood made a dramatic exit after one of the women told him she didn’t love him.

Colton tried to run away from the set and hopped over a large fence.

Gritty feels his pain. He posted a “Colton Fence Jump Challenge” video on Twitter, stating he’s been trying to get Kim Kardashian to notice him for months.

I get it @colton, been trying to get Kim K to notice me for months. #thebachelor 🥀 pic.twitter.com/vAE1grxyKF — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 7, 2019

In the video, Gritty attempts to jump over the boards, but fails and falls onto the ice.

Bachorlette Kaitlyn Bristowe saw Gritty’s video and made it known she has a thing for our beloved mascot.

sup 😏 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 8, 2019

“And here I am trying to get Gritty’s attention. (I have his pic on my fridge),” Bristowe tweeted.

Gritty didn’t want to miss an opportunity and responded to the tweet “sup” within an hour.