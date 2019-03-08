  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A late night fire sweeps through a corner grocery store and apartments in Philadelphia’s Logan section. The call came in around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the 4500 block of Gratz Street.

There are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters had the flames under control in less than an hour.

Now, investigators are trying to find out what sparked the fire.

