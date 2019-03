PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is under arrest after plowing into three parked cars in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 2800 block of North Second Street.

Police say a man was driving this Chevy Suburban when he smashed into the other vehicles.

Those cars are destroyed, but no one was hurt.

No word yet on what led up to the crash.