  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMCBS News: The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barbie news, barbies, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – She’s been inspiring girls around the world for generations. Now, Barbie is celebrating a milestone.

The popular doll is turning 60 years old on Saturday, Barbie’s official birthday.

She made her debut on March 9, 1959, at the New York toy fair.

Mattel Expanding Barbie ‘Fashionistas’ Doll Line To Feature Doll In Wheelchair

To celebrate, the brand is unveiling a 60th anniversary doll and career doll collection.

New York’s Empire State Building is also set to light up in Barbie’s signature pink in her honor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s