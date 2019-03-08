



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – She’s been inspiring girls around the world for generations. Now, Barbie is celebrating a milestone.

The popular doll is turning 60 years old on Saturday, Barbie’s official birthday.

She made her debut on March 9, 1959, at the New York toy fair.

To celebrate, the brand is unveiling a 60th anniversary doll and career doll collection.

New York’s Empire State Building is also set to light up in Barbie’s signature pink in her honor.